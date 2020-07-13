STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Ali Fazal dubs for 'Mirzapur' season 2 from home

The actor, who plays the gun-toting gangster Guddu Pandit in the crime-thriller, used headphones and tea strainer to dub for himself.

Published: 13th July 2020 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Ali Fazal dubbing for Mirzapur 2

Ali Fazal dubbing for Mirzapur 2. (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Ali Fazal is dubbing for the second season of his web series "Mirzapur" from home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor, who plays the gun-toting gangster Guddu Pandit in the crime-thriller, gave a sneak peek into his dubbing session for the Amazon Prime Video series, using headphones and tea strainer. "I am lending my voice from here, using a strainer. I have bluetooth," Ali captioned his photo on Twitter.

The actor was replying to a tweet by the streaming platform, featuring pictures of his fellow "Mirzapur" co-stars Shweta Tripathi Sharma and Divyendu Sharmaa dubbing from a studio. "We are coming," the post shared on Saturday read.

The first season of the show, created by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh, also featured Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Rasika Dugal and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. "Mirzapur" premiered on the streaming platform in November 2018.

The show's upcoming chapter aims to depict the story of the violent world of Mirzapur which, when coupled with greed for power, changes people and asks for sacrifices. While the cast completed the shoot for the second run last year, the show was expected to be out in summer of 2020 but was reportedly delayed due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown.

Over the weekend, Shweta took to Instagram and shared how she had reached the studio with necessary precautions. "Lovers of 'Mirzapur', risking lives, wearing a mask, here we are, all smiles for the dubbing! Only and only so that the 'bhaukaal' comes to you soon," she wrote.

Divyendu also posted his picture from the studio and teased fans that the series will release "soon". "Had gone to dub, now I'm back. We are coming soon, I hope you know what we are talking about. So now don't make too much noise, don't ask me the date. Lots of love to you, please wear mask," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ali Fazal Mirzapur Mirzapur release Mirzapur Season 2
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uncertainity looms: MSMEs, weavers face brunt of coronavirus lockdown
Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. (Express Photo)
SC upholds Travancore royal family's rights to administer Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp