COVID-19 effect: 'Indian Idol' aspirants to audition from home

Singer Aditya mentions in the promo why participating in "Indian Idol" has become all the more exciting.

By IANS

MUMBAI: "Indian Idol" aspirants will audition for the show from their homes this season.

The music reality show will be back with season 12 and digital auditions have become essential owing to Covid restrictions.

Singer Aditya Narayan, who returns as host on season 12 said, "Being associated with 'Indian idol' is always very exciting. But this time my excitement was at another level when the team approached me and offered me to sing for the promo. Recording the promo was really fantastic. I felt so privileged that I would be singing for India's most reputed singing reality show."

"I am loving the audience reaction for the promo. I would like to invite all the aspiring singing talent to participate in 'Indian Idol' 12 by recording their videos and uploading the same on SonyLIV July 25 onwards. This time, you can give 'Indian Idol' auditions sitting at home, just with a click," he added.

Aditya mentions in the promo why participating in "Indian Idol" has become all the more exciting: "Kyuki sapno ka pehla step ho gaya easy, yaar" (because the first step to your dreams has become easy, my friend).

