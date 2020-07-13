STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I am 'out of the box' by all means: Amit Trivedi

The young National Award winner said that he is influenced by RD Burman, Jaidev, SD Burman, AR Rahman, Shankar-Ehsan-Loy and Ilaiyaraja.

Published: 13th July 2020

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood composer Amit Trivedi says he cannot stop experimenting with music. Perhaps, that has become his signature sound. It would seem like a trademark for the young National Award winner, going by his work in "Dev.D", "Udaan", "No One Killed Jessica", "Bombay Velvet", or "Manmarziyaan".

"When I compose a song for a film, I am supposed to follow the script, the given situation, the character on which the song is to be picturised and the demand of the director. So, I have a limitation. At the same time, it is because of the same conditions that I find a way to show my originality. Perhaps that is what you guys are calling my signature, has been created unknowingly. It is not a conscious effort to make my signature, it is quite instinctive," Amit told IANS.

As a music composer Amit says he is influenced by RD Burman, Jaidev, SD Burman, AR Rahman, Shankar-Ehsan-Loy and Ilaiyaraja.

Asked about the best way to stay relevant with time in music, Amit said: "There is no formula to stay relevant with time as a musician because in every six months or a year, the sound of music is changing. We get to hear a new sound in every six months. So one cannot go by a set formula. But the way to keep at it is to stay updated with the global sounds and experimenting in own composition. You see, my listening habit reflects in my composed songs."

Is it tougher to establish a new sound than add to the trend? " It depends on individuals. I would rather struggle to establish a sound that allows me to experiment and also somehow I am 'out of the box' by all means. At least, when I am creating a sound through experimentation, I am satisfied. Once I am satisfied with my creation, I am confident of my work. Once the song releases, you realise that it is a 'new sound'," replied Amit.

