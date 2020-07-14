STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Actress Sara Ali Khan's driver tests COVID-19 positive

Sara, who lives with actor-mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim, took to Instagram and said her family and the domestic staff are taking necessary precautions.

Published: 14th July 2020 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Sara Ali Khan on Tuesday said her driver has tested positive for COVID-19 while she and her family members were coronavirus negative.

Sara, who lives with actor-mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim, took to Instagram and said her family and the domestic staff are taking necessary precautions.

"I would like to inform you that our driver has tested positive for COVID-19. The BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) was promptly alerted about it and he has been moved to a quarantine centre. My family, the other staff at home and I have all been tested negative and will take the necessary precautions. A sincere thank you to the BMC from me and my family for all their help and guidance. Stay safe everyone," the 24 year-old actor said.

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Recently, both Sara and Ibrahim were spotted visiting actor-father Saif Ali Khan's house.

The news comes days after four members of the Bachchan family, including megastar Amitabh, actor-son Abhishek, daughter-in-law, actor Aishwarya and granddaughter Aaradhya tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

While Amitabh, 77, and Abhishek, 44, are currently at Nanavati Hospital, Aishwarya, 46, and eight-year-old Aaradhya are quarantined at home.

On Monday, Mumbai's COVID-19 cases rose by 1,174 to 93,894 while the death toll went up by 47 to 5,332, the BMC said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sara Ali Khan Sara Ali Khan driver covid Coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
CBSE Class 12 exams: Delhi govt schools pass percentage highest in five years says Arvind Kejriwal
One dead, one injured in Visakhapatnam's pharma city fire mishap
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp