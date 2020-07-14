Daisy Shah launches her own YouTube channel

By Express News Service

Actor Daisy Shah has launched her own YouTube channel. The channel will give fans a sneak peek into her daily life, where she’ll be sharing vlogs about different topics like fitness, food and lifestyle. In her first video, Daisy welcomed her followers and shared her reasons for launching the channel. “The main reason I’ve joined YouTube is to broaden my horizons,” Daisy said.

“My aim for this channel is to introduce everyone to the real Daisy, to show everyone who I am. This is basically my way of connecting with my fans on very real terms. I’m super excited to start my journey on YouTube and I know I’ll get as much love here as I do on all my other social media platforms.”