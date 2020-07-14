Kunal Keemu, Rasika Dugal-starrer 'Lootcase' to premiere on July 31

By Express News Service

Kunal Keemu and Rasika Dugal-starrer Lootcase will premiere directly on Disney+ Hotstar on July 31. The crime-comedy follows an ordinary middle-class man whose life takes a turn when he finds a suitcase filled with money. The film was slated for a theatrical release on April 10 but was delayed due to the lockdown.

Lootcase is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by Fox Star Studios. The supporting cast includes Gajrao Rao, Vijay Raaz and Ranvir Shorey. Kunal’s last appearance was in Mohit Suri’s Malang. He is also expected to star in Go Goa Gone 2.As many as seven Bollywood films are headed for a direct-to digital release on Disney+ Hotstar. These include Sushant Singh Rajput’s final film Dil Bechara (July 24), Laxmmi Bomb, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Sadak 2, The Big Bull and Khuda Haafiz.