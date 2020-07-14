My unending gratitude and love: Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans for their prayers after he tested COVID-19 positive

By Express News Service

Amitabh Bachchan has thanked fans for their prayers and wishes. The actor — along with son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan — has tested positive for COVID-19. Big B and Abhishek were admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday. They had mild symptoms and were asymptomatic. Aishwarya and Aaradhya, both asymptomatic, tested positive on Sunday. They opted for self-isolation at home via a declaration to BMC. Other family members, including Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda, have tested negative.

“...to them that have expressed their concern, their prayers and their wishes for Abhishek Aishwarya Aaradhya and me .. my unending gratitude and love,” Big B tweeted.“It shall not be possible for me to acknowledge and respond to all the prayers and wishes expressed by them that have shown concern towards Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me ..I put my hands together and say .. Thank you for your eternal love and affection,” he added.