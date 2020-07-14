Shakuntala Devi  trailer to drop today

By Express News Service

The motion poster of Shakuntala Devi - The Human Computer is out. To be released on Amazon Prime Video on July 31, the film stars Vidya Balan as mathematician and author Shakuntala Devi. The 15-second poster introduces the math whiz as faster than a calculator and a computer. Directed by Anu Menon, the film’s trailer drops today.Taking to social media, Vidya shared, “Get ready to meet the genius! Meet #ShakuntalaDeviOnPrime July 31.”Revered for her mental arithmetic skills, Shakuntala Devi earned a mention in the Guinness Book of World Records in 1982.

She also authored the book The World of Homosexuals, considered to be the first study of homosexuality in India. The upcoming biopic is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Abundantia Entertainment. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh.