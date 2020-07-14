Sports biopic Soorma getting a sequel

By Express News Service

Soorma, a 2018 biopic of Indian hockey player Sandeep Singh, is getting a sequel. Directed by Shaad Ali, the sports drama starred Diljit Dosanjh alongside Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi. It was one of the first films produced by actor Chitrangda Singh and Deepak Singh.

“After the success and love showered by all on Soorma, now starting with the journey of Sandeep Singh as Singh Soorma with my bro and producer Deepak Singh. Seek your blessing and support,” hockey legend-turned-politician Sandeep Singh announced on social media.

Chitrangda Singh shared, “Had waited for over two years for this day to stand in front of the poster launch. It was a dream to tell this story of courage and grit. Make heroes out of real people doing unreal things and so many people joined in to make this happen. Find a dream that keeps you going forward always.”