When Deepika Padukone, Diana Penty were '2 DPs in the same pod'

'Cocktail' completed eight years on July 13, and Diana Penty penned a note for Deepika Padukone's personal website.

Published: 14th July 2020 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone (R) and Diana Penty

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Diana Penty recalls getting blown away by her "Cocktail" co-star Deepika Padukone.

"Deepika Padukone was one of my firsts. As my first co-actor in my first ever film, she made quite an impact, allaying my fears and giving me a memorable initiation into a world I had no clue about. It's important to remember that I was young, a professional model, who was suddenly plunged into a new universe that was filled with so many unknowns. Deepika had many films under her belt by then, a rising star and yet she was so warm, with a smile that always made you feel welcome and part of the crew," Diana recalled.

"I remember on one of the very first days of shoot, which was in London, I was sitting alone in my hotel room when I received a message from Deepika asking me to join her for dinner. When I met her later that evening, I realised that Saif (Ali Khan), Homi (Adajania), and a few others were there she went out of her way to make me feel included. We soon became 2 DPs in the same pod! I learnt from her too  always the consummate professional, Deepika's discipline was exemplary. She was never late for shoot and no matter when we packed up, she would always find a way to make it to the gym among many other things. I also remember watching in jaw dropping awe, how she transformed herself into Veronica, a character that was not anything like her personally. I truly was blown away," she added.

She still gets "blown away" when she sees Deepika transform into the many memorable characters she has created on screen and just how brave she has been both personally and professionally.

"Her smile still remains just as warm and to me she will always be the Veronica to my Meera," said Diana.

