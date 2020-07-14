STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Whoever said time helps heal all wounds, was lying: Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput

Sanjana Sanghi, lead actress of Sushant's last film 'Dil Bechara', penned an emotional note in the lates actor's memory.

Published: 14th July 2020 08:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 08:04 PM   |  A+A-

Dil Bechara

A still from late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara'.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Tuesday marks a month that Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. On this day, Sanjana Sanghi, lead actress of Sushant's last film "Dil Bechara", penned an emotional note in the late actor's memory.

"Whoever said time helps heal all wounds, was lying. Some feel like they are being ripped open, again and again, and bleeding. Of moments that now will forever remain memories, of laughs together that were but will never again be, questions that will remain unanswered, of disbelief, that only keeps growing."

"But these wounds also contain a film, a gift that everyone is yet to see, wounds that contain dreams, plans and desires for our country's children, their education and their future that will be fulfilled, wounds that contain a passion for an endless creative zest for every artist there is, wounds that contain the hope for a world that promises to uphold honesty, integrity, kindness and embraces individuality rid of all toxicity."

"I vow that I will do everything to make sure each of these dreams are fulfilled, like you always wanted me to. Except, you had promised we would do it all together. #SushantSinghRajput #ThinkingOfYou," shared Sanjana on her verified Instagram account story.

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra who makes his debut as director with "Dil Bechara", also remembered Sushant on Tuesday.

"Ek mahina ho Gaya hai aj...ab toh kabhi phone bhi nahi ayega tera (it has been a month since you left... I know you will never ever call me again)," shared Chhabra on his verified Instagram account.

The filmmaker also shared some photographs of the late actor from the sets of the film.

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, "Dil Bechara" is the official remake of the 2014 Hollywood romantic drama "The Fault in our Stars", based on John Green's popular novel of the same name.

"Dil Bechara" will be the last release of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away in Mumbai on June 14. The film is slated to release on an OTT platform on July 24.

