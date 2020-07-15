STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
99 per cent fans have not watched 'Mr India' on big screen: Shekhar Kapur

The filmmaker's opinion regarding the quality of content comes at a time when theatres across the country are closed owing to social distancing regulations amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur

Acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Quality of content matters, and not size of the screen, feels filmmaker Shekhar Kapur.

"The fear is that films meant for the big screen will never be as effective on small screens like TV, Video or phone. 99 per cent of the ardent fans of #MrIndia have never ever seen Mr India on the big screen. And continue to enjoy it on smaller screens. Its the content that matters!" tweeted Shekhar Kapur from his verified account on Wednesday.

The filmmaker's opinion regarding the quality of content comes at a time when theatres across the country are closed owing to social distancing regulations amid the Covid-19 pandemic and many films, particularly small and medium budget productions, are opting for an OTT release.

Reacting to Kapur's tweet, a user shared: "My daughter love this movie and saying papa why i cant be Mr India to fight against China."

Replying to this, the director of the Anil Kapoor-Sridevi starrer, which became a superhit on release in 1987, suggested: "I will send your daughter the secret of #mrindia secret formula to invisibility as she grows up."

The filmmaker has earlier shared his opinion regarding the death of the "theatrical star system" in a tweet posted on Tuesday.

"Theatres are not going to open for at least a year. So all hype around first weeks bussiness of 100+ crores is dead. So the theatrical Star System is dead. Stars will have to go to existing OTT platform or stream films themselves through their own apps. Technology is quite simple," he had written on his verified Twitter account.

