Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite among roles she has played so far

Published: 15th July 2020 03:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Deepika Padukone has revealed her favourite character from among all the roles she has played so far.

Deepika treated her fans to an "Ask me anything" session on Instagram, where a user asked: "What's on your post lockdown bucket list?"

"Visit my parents and sister in Bangalore," she replied.

"From the characters you have played so far, which is your favourite?" a second person asked.

"Piku," wrote Deepika, along with a still from the film.

Does she have any weird talents? "My husband or sister would be the best people to answer that! I'm sure they have quite a few to share," said the actress.

"Your pet peeves?" asked someone.

Deepika replied: "Dishonesty."

The actress also revealed that she makes "amazing tea", when she was asked "tea or coffee?"

"Both! South Indian filter coffee and the chai I make!" she replied.

One dish Deepika could eat for the rest of her life: "Rasam with white rice and mango pickle."

A user asked: "Your favourite food made by your mom?"

"All of it! She's a fantastic cook!," she replied.

On choosing between mountains and beaches, the actress chose the latter.

On the work front, Deepika has a role in the cricket drama "83" starring husband Ranveer Singh. She also stars in an untitled upcoming film with Ananya Panday.

