Out and proud

Going virtual for the first time, Kashish Mumbai International Queer Film Festival will bring 157 films from 42 countries.

Published: 15th July 2020 12:03 PM

The Song We Sang, Chunni

By Simran Ahuja
Express News Service

A romance between two women, asexuality, adoption by gay parents... there’s a lot to look forward to at the annual. This year's edition, which is going online for the first time since the festival's inception in 2010, brings stories that set a tone for a future that is respectful of all genders and sexualities.

The virtual route was the only option available, given the current pandemic, Sridhar Rangayan, founder and festival director, tells CE. It’s also one that came with the perks of a wider reach. "Most of the 157 films from 42 countries that are being shown at the festival will be available for viewing across the world, except for a few which are geo-blocked to play only in India, due to restrictions by the producers or distributors," says Rangayan, who hails from Mandya but currently lives in Mumbai. 

The theme for this year is ‘Moving Forward, Together’, which, Rangayan says, encompasses the entire spectrum of LGBTQIA+ lives and the allies, making a call for everyone to come together with love and compassion. "The festival has ensured that all sexualities and genders are represented in the films we programme," he adds.

All the films to be screened have been made in 2019 / 2020, and most of them will have their Indian premiers at he event. Out of these, 52 films are in competition in 10 categories, competing for a total cash award of Rs 1,85,000. 

In all its years of being, the festival has been home to films of various narratives, which have only changed over time. "The films have become more sensitive and go beyond the angst of who am I and acceptance to cover nuanced portrayals of relationships between individuals, treating them as just another human being," says Rangayan.

He adds that they see a larger representation of transmen, queer, non-binary, intersex, asexual lives being represented in their programming.  "We also have more films that are intergenerational and also films that explore the intersection between disability and queerness," he says. 

The shift also includes stories set in small towns or villages. However, Rangayan, who has also made various films, shares that filmmakers still find it difficult to make movies on the topic. Every year, the festival receives about 60 Indian LGBTQIA+ films, of which nearly 50 per cent are screened.

"But most of these films are self-funded or crowdsourced and hence are very low budget films. Because of this, though the content is superb, the films fall short on technical finesse. But a great story well told will always touch the hearts," says Rangayan. This year, 30 Indian films, including four feature films, will be screened. "Watch out for the six films screening under the Indian Narrative Shorts Competition. Each one is a gem," he adds. 

As part of its virtual programming, the festival also includes a line-up of virtual interactions and panel discussions featuring international panellists. For example, a panel discussion on homophobia in sports will include Canadian Olympian speed-skater Anastasia Bucsis.  The event will take place from July 22 to 30. For details, visit festival website

