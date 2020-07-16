Amitabh Bachchan tweets from hospital, cautions fans against 6 'negative' traits in life

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan who is currently getting treated for coronavirus in Mumbai's Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, shared a quote on Thursday urging people to introspect and steer clear of negative "trendsetters" in life.

The 'Amar Akbar Anthony' actor took to Twitter to share the quote in Sanskrit and explained its meaning in the subsequent tweet.

T 3595 -

*ईर्ष्यी घृणी त्वसंतुष्ट: क्रोधनो नित्यशड्कितः।*

*परभाग्योपजीवी च षडेते दुखभागिनः।।*



सभी से ईर्ष्या, घृणा करने वाले, असंतोषी, क्रोधी, सदा संदेह करने वाले और पराये आसरे जीने वाले ये छः प्रकार के मनुष्य हमेशा दुखी रहते हैं। अतः यथा संभव इन प्रवृत्तियों से बचना चाहिए। — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 15, 2020

Bachchan warned his social media followers, through the tweet, of people with six negative tendencies -- dissatisfaction, anger, jealousy, dislike, anger and doubt.

"People who express jealousy, dislike, dissatisfaction, anger, and doubt towards all others and those who live off others...these six kinds of people always remain filled with sadness...that is why, whenever possible, save yourself from people who have these traits," his tweet read.

Besides Big B, his son, actor Amitabh Bachchan, daughter-in-law, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan also tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

His wife, however, actor Jaya Bachchan, tested negative for the virus.