STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Bollywood only divided between kind and unkind people: Richa Chadha on nepotism

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death on June 14 sparked a debate around the industry's nepotistic culture.

Published: 16th July 2020 08:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 08:21 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Richa Chadha says in her decade-long career, she has met generous insiders and "egomaniacs" outsiders, making her realise that the divide in the Hindi film industry is primarily on the lines of kindness.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death on June 14 sparked a debate around the industry's nepotistic culture.

In a blog post, Richa said the unkindness directed towards a person can be wide ranging, from "mild displeasure" to even revenge.

"It is being said that the industry seems to be divided between insiders' and 'outsiders'? In my opinion, the Hindi film industry and its entire eco-system is only divided between kind and unkind people.

"The spectrum of unkind begins at mild displeasure, thieving and at its worst, at the underbelly-level, manifests as a desire for sociopathic retribution," the "Gangs of Wasseypur" actor wrote.

Richa said if one's lucky, kindness, too, is expressed in a straightforward manner, with genuine people eventually finding each other to make lifelong bonds.

The actor said she has been at the receiving end of outsiders' unkind behaviour.

"There are insiders who can be kind and generous, and outsiders who are punitive egomaniacs. In the nascent phase of my career, I was often 'cut to size' by outsiders. It took me all my strength to recover from various forms of subtle sabotage. But this is not about me. The tragic part is that everyone here has experienced a version of this," she added.

The 33-year-old actor said nepotism makes her "laugh out loud" as many miss the nuance in the debate.

Pointing out that the definition of nepotism is to benefit from one's relationships, Richa said a lot of actors who are citing it as a reason for "not being accepted" in the industry are the ones that got their breaks specifically because of nepotism.

Richa added she does not "hate star kids" and doesn't understand why one expected to.

"Is it right to expect someone else to be ashamed of their parents/families/legacy? This is a hateful and nonsense argument.

"I am a self-made person in this business. Will you tell my children to be ashamed of my struggle to reach where I have, for instance?" Highlighting the rivalry that exists within the insiders, Richa said stars kids are often at the receiving end of inter-generational, unforgiving and all encompassing contest.

"There exist hierarchies within the clan too, wherein say the grandson of a legendary singer or the son of an ace stuntman maybe thought of as lesser than that of a director or actor. Knowing how deeply rooted caste is in our country, why does this unstated ranking system surprise anyone? We may never know what someone else may be dealing with here. I empathise but I won't know that pain, unless I am standing in their shoes," she added.

Richa, however, said the argument that an actor's acceptance depends on the audience holds no ground as one has to first be cast to eventually be embraced or rejected.

After Rajput's passing away, there were conspiracy theories linking the actor's death to several people, targetting even his actor-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

The "Fukrey" star said a sincere discussion about privilege can't sustain in an environment of blame-game.

"The thing with privilege is, it is invisible to those who have it. We cannot have a sincere discussion about equality before confronting entitlement. And it will not happen by blaming 'the privileged' for a man's death or calling for actresses to be raped.

"Do 'well-wishers' want others to be driven to suicide because of this rancour they've unleashed? What would we do then, book you for abetment to suicide? What does this malice achieve? Zilch," she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Richa Chadha Sushant Singh Rajput nepotism
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine raises hope with strong trial results
Protesters during clashes in north-east Delhi. (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi Police participated in February riots, says minority panel
Police seized kit bags and other materials from firing spot which took place at Mallepallitogu forest area on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Gunfight with Telangana police shows sign of Maoists' return to state
A general view of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (File photo| AFP)
UAE keeping itself ready in case IPL comes calling amid rising COVID-19 cases in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19: How Indian Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee doubled reporting of symptoms in Bengal
The Dalit couple was assaulted by police on Tuesday.
Police brutality: Dalit couple in MP hit with lathis for alleged land encroachment
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp