STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Shakuntala Devi was exhilarating, says Vidya Balan

The Hindi title is the first Indian language biopic to make its global premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video

Published: 16th July 2020 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Vidya Balan-starrer 'Shakuntala Devi'.

A still from Vidya Balan-starrer 'Shakuntala Devi'.

By Express News Service

Amazon Prime Video has unveiled the trailer for Shakuntala Devi, the eagerly awaited biopic of the eponymous math genius. The Hindi title is the first Indian language biopic to make its global premiere exclusively on Prime Video and stars Vidya Balan as Shakuntala Devi, who was famously referred to as the “human computer” for her ability to do incredibly fast calculations.  

Directed by Anu Menon (Waiting, Four More Shots Please S1) and produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), the film also stars Sanya Malhotra (Photograph, Dangal, Badhaai Ho), who will be seen playing the role of Shakuntala Devi’s daughter with whom the genius enjoyed a complicated but extraordinary relationship.

Watch Shakuntala Devi trailer| Vidya Balan shines as human computer, says it's 'drama or nothing'

Actors Jisshu Sengupta (Piku, Mardaani 2, Barfi) and Amit Sadh (Breathe, Kai Po Che, Gold) also essay pivotal roles in the film. The screenplay is written by Anu Menon and Nayanika Mahtani, while the dialogues are penned by Ishita Moitra.

The film will be available to stream for Prime members from 31st July. "Stepping into the world of Shakuntala Devi was as intimidating as it was exhilarating," said Vidya Balan. "Her story is inspirational and makes you see how if we believe in ourselves, the world is our oyster. A direct release on Prime Video will bring Shakuntala Devi one step closer to audiences across the globe where they can watch the movie at their convenience."

"I’ve always been fascinated by Shakuntala Devi and felt hers is an incredible story that resonates with today’s world," said director Anu Menon. "While most of us will be familiar with her natural ability for math, the film also explores the lesser-known personal story of Shakuntala Devi – a brilliant but vulnerable woman and mother who lived life ahead of her times and on her own terms. I am certain the global audiences will enjoy the film as much as we enjoyed creating it for them."

“This is a story of triumph against all odds, of family, of relationships and above all the story of an Indian woman who held her own against the world. I am confident that this incredible story has the power to cut across geographic boundaries when it reaches audiences across 200 countries and territories,” said Vikram Malhotra, Producer and CEO - Abundantia Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vidya Balan Shakuntala Devi Amazon Prime Video Anu Menon
India Matters
IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Five new IT parks to come up in East Hyderabad
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kerala: Rape convict former priest seeks bail to marry survivor
President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Relief to Indian students as Trump agrees to revoke visa curbs
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
60% Covid-infected persons in Kerala are asymptomatic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image
First indigenous COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Zydus to enter human trials
Patients can be seen sitting beside body of a suspected COVID-19 victim at OGH (Photo | EPS)
Reality of Hyderabad hospital: Suspected COVID-19 patients forced to share ward with dead
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp