Shakuntala Devi was exhilarating, says Vidya Balan

By Express News Service

Amazon Prime Video has unveiled the trailer for Shakuntala Devi, the eagerly awaited biopic of the eponymous math genius. The Hindi title is the first Indian language biopic to make its global premiere exclusively on Prime Video and stars Vidya Balan as Shakuntala Devi, who was famously referred to as the “human computer” for her ability to do incredibly fast calculations.

Directed by Anu Menon (Waiting, Four More Shots Please S1) and produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), the film also stars Sanya Malhotra (Photograph, Dangal, Badhaai Ho), who will be seen playing the role of Shakuntala Devi’s daughter with whom the genius enjoyed a complicated but extraordinary relationship.

Actors Jisshu Sengupta (Piku, Mardaani 2, Barfi) and Amit Sadh (Breathe, Kai Po Che, Gold) also essay pivotal roles in the film. The screenplay is written by Anu Menon and Nayanika Mahtani, while the dialogues are penned by Ishita Moitra.

The film will be available to stream for Prime members from 31st July. "Stepping into the world of Shakuntala Devi was as intimidating as it was exhilarating," said Vidya Balan. "Her story is inspirational and makes you see how if we believe in ourselves, the world is our oyster. A direct release on Prime Video will bring Shakuntala Devi one step closer to audiences across the globe where they can watch the movie at their convenience."

"I’ve always been fascinated by Shakuntala Devi and felt hers is an incredible story that resonates with today’s world," said director Anu Menon. "While most of us will be familiar with her natural ability for math, the film also explores the lesser-known personal story of Shakuntala Devi – a brilliant but vulnerable woman and mother who lived life ahead of her times and on her own terms. I am certain the global audiences will enjoy the film as much as we enjoyed creating it for them."

“This is a story of triumph against all odds, of family, of relationships and above all the story of an Indian woman who held her own against the world. I am confident that this incredible story has the power to cut across geographic boundaries when it reaches audiences across 200 countries and territories,” said Vikram Malhotra, Producer and CEO - Abundantia Entertainment Pvt Ltd.