STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Taapsee Pannu shares cryptic tweet on 'fair race'

Taapsee posted a cryptic tweet talking about how the starting point should be the same for every player taking part in a race.

Published: 17th July 2020 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2020 05:39 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Taapsee Pannu

Actress Taapsee Pannu

By IANS

MUMBAI: On Friday, Taapsee Pannu posted a cryptic tweet talking about how the starting point should be the same for every player taking part in a race. Even though, Taapsee did not mention what she is referring to, but the actress did mention that the "race" she is talking about, "applies to life".

"A race is fair, the result is valid, only if the starting point was the same for every player. If not, the comparison and the ensuing onslaught will take away the dignity of the sport eventually. #JustAThought #AppliesToLife," tweeted the actress from her verified account.

Even though Taapsee does not mention which "race" she is referring to, netizens assumed that she is talking about the alleged practice of nepotism in the film industry.

Commenting on Taapsee's tweet, a user wrote: "She is actually talking about nepotism."

"And this what is ongoing. The race haven't been fair to numerous extremely talented individuals whose starting point and the journey thereafter have been onerous and maddening. With frequent heartbreaking outcomes the dignity of the sport has already been shattered to smithereens," commented another user.

"Not only starting point should be same but also all rules and regulations during the course of game should be same otherwise we can't judge properly," suggested another user.

On the work front, Taapsee has her kitty full with movies like "Haseen Dillruba", "Rashmi Rocket", "Shabaash Mithu" and the Hindi remake of the German experimental thriller film "Run Lola Run".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Taapsee Pannu
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine raises hope with strong trial results
Protesters during clashes in north-east Delhi. (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi Police participated in February riots, says minority panel
Police seized kit bags and other materials from firing spot which took place at Mallepallitogu forest area on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Gunfight with Telangana police shows sign of Maoists' return to state
A general view of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (File photo| AFP)
UAE keeping itself ready in case IPL comes calling amid rising COVID-19 cases in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19: How Indian Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee doubled reporting of symptoms in Bengal
The Dalit couple was assaulted by police on Tuesday.
Police brutality: Dalit couple in MP hit with lathis for alleged land encroachment
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp