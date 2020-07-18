STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Bollywood pours in wishes for Priyanka Chopra Jonas on her 38th birthday

Several Bollywood celebrities including actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to social media to extend birthday greetings to the 'Barfi' actor.

Published: 18th July 2020 01:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2020 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Wishes poured in for former Miss World and superstar Priyanka Chopra Jonas as she turned 38 on Saturday.

Several Bollywood celebrities including actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to social media to extend birthday greetings to the 'Barfi' actor.

Kareena Kapoor Khan who has worked in several films like 'Aitraaz,' 'Don' and 'Ra. One' posted a stunning throwback picture of herself with the birthday girl on Instagram and sent her "hugs from across the globe" as Priyanka is currently staying with her singer husband Nick Jonas in America.

"Happy birthday @priyankachopra... May you continue to inspire the world. Hugs from across the globe," Kareena wrote in the caption.

Actor Anushka Sharma on the other hand took to her Instagram stories to wish her 'Dil Dhadakne Do' co-star as she posted a beautiful collage of one of her pictures with Priyanka and a single picture of the actor.

"Happy Birthday Priyanka. You are strong, a fighter & inspiration to many. Here's wishing you a splendid birthday," Anushka wrote along with the picture.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja also posted two pictures of herself with Priyanka from an award function and wrote, "Happy Birthday Priyanka. I hope you have a fantastic day today and I can't wait to meet you in person."

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra posted a picture with Priyanka from one of his fashion shows and penned down a sweet birthday wish for her in the caption.

"Truly the #oneandonly @priyankachopra birthday wishes to you my dear and stay this phenomenal always," Manish wrote in the caption.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar who directed Priyanka in blockbuster hit 'Fashion' also made sure that he extends birthday greetings to the 38-year-old actor.

"Happy Birthday @priyankachopra, May lord Ganesh Always bless you with good health, peace & Happiness. Keep Shining Stay Blessed," Bhandarkar wrote in the caption.

The fans of the 'Bajirao Mastani' actor also flooded social media with scores of birthday wishes. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Priyanka Chopra birthday Priyanka Chopra
India Matters
For representational purposes
Only 20% active cases in hospital care, says Centre
Health workers wearing PPE kits conduct door-to-door medical check-up of the residents of Dharavi slum amid COVID pandemic in Mumbai Thursday July 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Here's how Delhi, Mumbai bent Covid-19 curve
CBIC unearths Rs 1,875 cr gst fraud by exporters
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. (Photo| EPS)
Class XII marks not to count for IIT admissions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Black Lives Matter | I've always fought for equality in every department: David James
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi's constant blunders have weakened India and left us vulnerable: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp