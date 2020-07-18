Bollywood pours in wishes for Priyanka Chopra Jonas on her 38th birthday

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Wishes poured in for former Miss World and superstar Priyanka Chopra Jonas as she turned 38 on Saturday.

Several Bollywood celebrities including actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to social media to extend birthday greetings to the 'Barfi' actor.

Kareena Kapoor Khan who has worked in several films like 'Aitraaz,' 'Don' and 'Ra. One' posted a stunning throwback picture of herself with the birthday girl on Instagram and sent her "hugs from across the globe" as Priyanka is currently staying with her singer husband Nick Jonas in America.

"Happy birthday @priyankachopra... May you continue to inspire the world. Hugs from across the globe," Kareena wrote in the caption.

Actor Anushka Sharma on the other hand took to her Instagram stories to wish her 'Dil Dhadakne Do' co-star as she posted a beautiful collage of one of her pictures with Priyanka and a single picture of the actor.

"Happy Birthday Priyanka. You are strong, a fighter & inspiration to many. Here's wishing you a splendid birthday," Anushka wrote along with the picture.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja also posted two pictures of herself with Priyanka from an award function and wrote, "Happy Birthday Priyanka. I hope you have a fantastic day today and I can't wait to meet you in person."

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra posted a picture with Priyanka from one of his fashion shows and penned down a sweet birthday wish for her in the caption.

"Truly the #oneandonly @priyankachopra birthday wishes to you my dear and stay this phenomenal always," Manish wrote in the caption.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar who directed Priyanka in blockbuster hit 'Fashion' also made sure that he extends birthday greetings to the 38-year-old actor.

"Happy Birthday @priyankachopra, May lord Ganesh Always bless you with good health, peace & Happiness. Keep Shining Stay Blessed," Bhandarkar wrote in the caption.

The fans of the 'Bajirao Mastani' actor also flooded social media with scores of birthday wishes.