STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

It's an extraordinary time for us to educate, will ourselves to do better: Dia Mirza

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza believes it is an extraordinary time for mankind to educate and will ourselves to do better.

Published: 18th July 2020 04:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2020 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Dia Mirza, who is a United Nations Sustainable Development Goals advocate, has been highlighting the impact of the Covid pandemic on all socio-economic aspects.

She believes "it is an extraordinary time for mankind to educate and will ourselves to do better".

Dia spoke about this "opportunity" during a special conversation with UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed and fellow SDG advocate Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg.

"This pandemic is the outcome of our broken relationship with nature and the disruptions that we've caused in our ecological balance. I think what I would hope for is that more people recognise this interconnection and the fact that our lives, our health, our progress is not separate from the health of the environment and nature," said Dia.

"And that the only way we can actually hope to achieve the Sustainable Developments Goals, is by protecting and conserving and securing biodiversity and that's fundamental to everything that we hope to achieve," she added.

She feels that we have the solutions, technology, the science that is evidencing the solutions to all our problems, helping us understand our problems better.

"And this I think is an extraordinary time for us to take cognisance of this fact, understand it, educate ourselves and will ourselves to do better. Because every time I see the glaring inequalities that we have experienced, specially during this time, I don't think it's ever been as magnified as it has been now. I can only hope that policy makers, and industries and civil society, you and me, all of us, can just become more responsible citizens of the planet," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dia Mirza
India Matters
For representational purposes
Only 20% active cases in hospital care, says Centre
Health workers wearing PPE kits conduct door-to-door medical check-up of the residents of Dharavi slum amid COVID pandemic in Mumbai Thursday July 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Here's how Delhi, Mumbai bent Covid-19 curve
CBIC unearths Rs 1,875 cr gst fraud by exporters
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. (Photo| EPS)
Class XII marks not to count for IIT admissions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Black Lives Matter | I've always fought for equality in every department: David James
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi's constant blunders have weakened India and left us vulnerable: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp