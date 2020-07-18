Kapil Sharma resumes shooting amid COVID-19 pandemic

By IANS

MUMBAI: Comedian Kapil Sharma has resumed shooting for his popular comedy show after spending 125 days at home owing to the lockdown.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kapil posted a few videos of his co-stars arriving at the sets of "The Kapil Sharma Show", amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Taking all precautions. #Staysafe #Staysanitised," Kapil captioned one of the videos, featuring Sumona Chakravarti.

In another clip, we can see comedian Bharti Singh being sanitised while entering the shooting premises. Her body temperature was also tested.

The actors happily cooperated with the staff. Bharti even broke into a jig while the security staff sanitised her.

Reportedly, actor Sonu Sood will be the first celebrity to shoot for Kapil's show amid pandemic.