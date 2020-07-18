STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nandita Das impressed by short film about two women in love

Nandita Das, who starred in 'Fire' that explored the love story of two women, is all praise for Aarti Neharsh's short film 'The Song We Sang'.

Actress-director Nandita Das

Actress-director Nandita Das (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress-director Nandita Das, who starred in "Fire" that explored the love story of two women, is all praise for Aarti Neharsh's short film "The Song We Sang", which is about two women falling in love.

"The Song We Sang, directed by a young filmmaker, Aarti Neharsh, celebrates the beginning of romance between two strangers. The short film is simple and sweet. It treasures and mourns its moments at the same time," said Nandita.

Neharsh's debut short film featuring Serena Walia and Ayushi Gupta, will have its India premiere at the Kashish Mumbai International Queer Film Festival soon.

"It has been an overwhelming journey so far right from making the film to now, bringing it to people who have received it with so much love and I am really excited for the Indian premiere. It is definitely special because it is also the first time the film will reach people here back home," said Neharsh.

"I want to thank Nandita Das for her gracious and kind words on the film. It has really uplifted this journey," she added.

The short film had its European Premiere at London Indian Film Festival in June in Satyajit Ray Short film competition category where it won Special Jury Mention.

The film was originally scheduled for a world premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA) 2020, but the event has been postponed to next year due to the Covid outbreak.

It will be screened at the International Film Festival of South Asia Toronto in August and The Imagine India Film Festival Madrid in September.

