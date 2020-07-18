STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Aditya Chopra's statement recorded by cops

Yash Raj Films head Aditya Chopra was reportedly interrogated for over four hours on Saturday.

Published: 18th July 2020 05:12 PM



Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Mumbai Police on Saturday recorded the statement of Yash Raj Films head Aditya Chopra as part of their investigation of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Chopra was reportedly interrogated for over four hours on Saturday. The police is yet to release the filmmaker's statement.

According to earlier reports, late actor Sushant had signed a contract with Yash Raj Films (YRF) for three films. He starred in two YRF productions, "Shuddh Desi Romance" in 2013 and "Detective Byomkesh Bakshy" in 2015. He was scheduled to to work in a third TRF film, Shekhar Kapur's "Paani", but the project got shelved.

Mumbai Police has so far recorded statements of several industry colleagues and friends of Sushant over the past weeks including girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant's co-star of his last film "Dil Bechara", Sanjan Sanghi, and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is said to have offered four films to the late actor including "Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela" (2013), "Bajirao Mastani" (2015) and "Padmaavat" (2018).

Meanwhile, on Saturday the hashtag #ImmediateCBIForSSR started trending on Twitter as netizens kept demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the actor's death.

Former Cabinet Minister Subramanian Swamy tweeted on Saturday on his verified account: "The possibility of CBI investigation ordered by government in the SSR alleged suicide case has vastly increased. At the very minimum the CBI can to begin with investigation of the induced or assisted suicide crime under Sections 306 and 308 read with Section 120 A&B of IPC."

