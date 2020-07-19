STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Rajat Mukherjee, director of 'Road' and 'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya', dead

Friends of the director, including Bajpayee, filmmakers Anubhav Sinha, Hansal Mehta and actor Urmila Matondkar paid their tributes to the late director.

Published: 19th July 2020 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2020 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

Filmmaker Rajat Mukherjee

Filmmaker Rajat Mukherjee

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Rajat Mukherjee, best known for directing Manoj Bajpayee-starrer "Road" and romantic thriller "Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya", passed away due to kidney ailments in the wee hours of Sunday.

He was in his late 50s.

Producer Anish Ranjan, a close friend of Mukherjee's, said the director breathed his last in Jaipur, where he had gone to be with his family for Holi but got stuck when the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown was announced.

Ranjan said the director had developed breathing issues over a month ago and had gone to get a COVID-19 test done, when the doctors realised that his "sodium potassium levels" were imbalanced.

"He had kidney and heart issues as well. About 12-15 days ago, one kidney was removed. He was on dialysis and had come back to his house. On Saturday, he went for dialysis and returned around 8 pm.

"His wife, who was taking care of him, realised something was amiss. By the time the ambulance arrived and he was taken to a nearby hospital, he was declared dead," Ranjan told PTI.

Other friends of the director, including Bajpayee, filmmakers Anubhav Sinha, Hansal Mehta and actor Urmila Matondkar paid their tributes to the late director.

Bajpayee recalled filming the 2002 thriller "Road" with Mukherjee and said his passing was shocking.

"I will always remember the shoot days of 'Road' and how we created it while having so much fun all because of you! Will miss you dearly my friend Rajat. Still can't believe that we will never meet or discuss our work ever again. Be happy, wherever you are," Bajpayee wrote on Twitter.

Matondkar, who worked with Mukherjee in "Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya" in 2001, said she was saddened to hear about his demise.

"A talented and live wire personality who made this rare gem of a Film. Deepest condolences to his family. Rest in peace dear friend," she wrote on the microblogging site.

Mehta said Mukherjee was one of his oldest friends from his struggling days.

"Rajat Mukherjee, director of 'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya' and 'Road' was a friend from our early, early struggles in Bombay. Many meals, many bottles of Old Monk consumed. Many more to consume in another world. Will miss you dear friend," the "Aligarh" director wrote.

Sinha said that in Mukherjee's death, he had lost a friend.

"Another friend gone too soon. Director Rajat Mukherjee. He was dealing with multiple health situations past few months in Jaipur. Go well mate," he added.

Mukherjee is survived by wife, mother and brother.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajat Mukherjee Road Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya Manoj Bajpayee Anubhav Sinha Hansal Mehta Urmila Matondkar
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Disinfectant being sprayed in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, using drones on Thursday morning. Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, MLAs Ramalinga Reddy and Soumya Reddy were present for the trial | Express
Drones launch aerial strike on coronavirus in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp