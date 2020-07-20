Aarya reimagined: Sushmita Sen becomes a warrior in animated video 

By Express News Service

The makers of Hotstar Specials’ Aarya have released an animated video narrating the protagonist’s journey as a warrior. Directed by Ram Madhavani, the crime-drama stars Sushmita Sen as a mother who gets pulled into the drug trade.

Streaming since June 19, the nine-part series also stars Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das, Sikandar Kher, Alexx ONell, and others.

“Aarya has reaffirmed my belief that being a mother is all about being a warrior and protecting your family by all means,” Sushmita shared. “Aarya carries so much pain, but she internalises it all, to fight and save her children against all odds. This re-imagined animated video truly brings out the best of Aarya.”

