Actor Rakul Preet Singh wakes up at 5.30 am every morning and worksout during lockdown

By Express News Service

After a decade of giving hits in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi film industries, especially with the success of De De Pyaar De last year, the lockdown wasn’t something Rakul Preet Singh was looking forward to. After all, she had her hands full with films. But, instead of entering the zone of why and what-if, the actress, who admits to being a hustler, decided to make most of her time during the lockdown by keeping herself busy with workouts, books, meditation, online courses and cooking, spending time with her parents and thus coming home to Delhi from Mumbai.

How has life in lockdown been for you?



I have always been a hustler, but with a situation like this (COVID-19), I could either get really depressed or do something with my time. I chose the latter. I wake up at 5:30am every morning and workout. I have been doing stuff that I never had time to do - like taking an online crash course for MBA and an entire course on meditation. Plus, I have been doing yoga and reading and I am so busy with all these things that actually my days fly by. The latest addition is cooking. I am a clean eating foodie and I always had a recipe folder on my phone but never had the time to experiment. Now that I have time, I have been experimenting and my parents were very proud after they tasted the food that I made. I have been making Asian and Thai food, so I made dishes like Phad Thai (stirfried noodles) and coconut milk curry with dal and vegetables.

You recently turned vegan. How is the transition?



I was a non-vegetarian all my life and there was always this feeling within me that I do not want to eat meat for a while, I wanted to turn vegetarian and cleanse my system. After 10 days, I really started liking it and realised that I could eat a lot more. I was going back to the basics - daal, roti and rice. It did wonders for my body and I started feeling a lot better.

What were you shooting for before the lockdown was announced?



I was filming four projects. One is with Arjun Kapoor, which is being produced by Nikhil Advani. It is untitled. I was also shooting for Attack with John Abraham and only one week of the shoot was left. I was going to start shooting for a film with Indrajith Sukumaran and another with Ajay Devgn sir, which is untitled, in April. So, overall, I have about six films to start when lockdown ends.

What’s your workout routine?



Fitness for me is a way of life. Even in the past 30 days that I have been in Delhi, I have been working out every morning. I guess I get it from my dad because he is from the army and I’ve never seen him miss his workout. In fact, during the lockdown, I have extended that time I used to dedicate to yoga since the gyms are closed. In the last few days, I have been playing badminton at home and some weight training that can be done at home. I mix and match, but I do at least two forms of workout in a day.

After starting your chain of gyms, what’s next?



I don’t know what is next, but whatever I do it will be related to fitness, food, films. Things I understand

– the three ‘Fs’ of my life.