Aftab Shivdasani, wife Nin Dusanj announce production company

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Aftab Shivdasani and his wife Nin Dusanj Shivdasani announced their production company, Mount Zen Media, on Monday.

"Having produced before I am familiar with the business of cinema. These are exciting times to develop content that is cutting edge, contemporary and appealing," Aftab said.

The couple plans to produce films, online shows and documentaries.

Aftab added: "Being in the industry for over 20 years has given me a great deal of experience in front of the camera and valuable insight in filmmaking."

Nin Dusanj said she is excited because there are so many fascinating stories to be told on this creative journey.

"Always intrigued by the art of storytelling, I look forward to working with a multitude of talent across various projects," she said.