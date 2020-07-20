STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Suicide or Murder': A film on Sushant Singh Rajput with his lookalike from Uttar Pradesh

A TikTok star, Sachin Tiwari was catapulted to his share of the spotlight after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sachin Tiwari has announced on his Instagram that he will play 'The Outsider' in the film which is directed by Shamik Maulik.

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Even before the dust over actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death could settle down, his lookalike Sachin Tiwari is already playing the lead in a film called 'Suicide or Murder' which is reportedly based on the circumstances that led to the young actor's untimely end.

Sachin Tiwari, who hails from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh, has announced on his Instagram account that he will play 'The Outsider' in the film which is directed by Shamik Maulik.

His strikingly similar looks earned him fans on the rebound and Tiwari now has 18,000 followers.

Tiwari is a fitness enthusiast and regularly posts videos of his workouts and even stunts.

He now claims to be a fan of Rajput and is seen in his videos dancing to Rajput's hit numbers.

Tiwari is now aggressively pushing his film on the social media.

The film is produced by VSGbinge and its producer Vijay Shankar Gupta said that they planned to release the film by the year end.

"In case of unforeseen delays, we will release it by January 26, 2021. And yes, the film is not a biopic of Sushant Singh Rajput. It is inspired by his life and many other outsiders who allegedly fall victim to nepotism and the Bollywood mafia that prevails in the film industry," said Gupta.

Singer and music director Shraddha Pandit will be composing music for the film.

