Amitabh Bachchan opens up on 'silence', 'uncertainty' from COVID ward

Amitabh Bachchan, who is hospitalised with the novel coronavirus, has shared about life in general from his COVID ward.

Published: 21st July 2020 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan, who is hospitalised with the novel coronavirus, has shared about life in general from his COVID ward.

Big B took to his blog and wrote: "It is the silence and the uncertainty of the next it is a wonder of the nature of life .. of all that it brings to us each moment, each living breathing day. In the activity driven past days of normalcy, never was there inclination to assess or sit back and think of what thoughts invade us now."

"But they do now with a regularity that fills those idle hours, sitting, thinking, looking out into no where.

".. in these conditions thoughts race at greater speed and in a vividity that had eluded us before .. they were always there, but just the presence of them remained silenced by the mind in its other business of existence ..the business is dormant now.

The thespian added that "the mind is freer".

"It reflects greatly more than ever .. and I wonder if this is correct, admissible pertinent or not."

He wrote that a wandering mind often leads to "destinations that, because of their complex vagaries, brings on that which at times be not what you may want to hear or see .. but you do .. the eventuality of all that surrounds us blows heavily about us."

"Ignorance of it would not be a considered act .. so you succumb to it .. bear it .. live it .. caress it at times .. play with it at others.. wish it away, hold on to it, embrace it and accept .. but never be able to desist its presence .."

He says the time "today gives liberty to stretch the gravitas of the cerebrum."

"We may never get opportunity to be involved in this act, but given the circumstance, I would like to believe that each one of us .. each individual has the will and the capacity to be what they may have believed, they would never be."

Talking about his health, Bachchan wrote: "In the condition of the solace in the room of cure .. the restlessness keeps in the search for reaction .. for a connect .. for something to respond to .. to do .. to do just more than what the condition dictates .."

"At times you find it .. at times you stare at barren walls and with empty thoughts .. and you pray that they be filled with the life of existence .. of reaction and company .. All of you push your prayers and concern each hour I know .. and I have only folded hands .."

