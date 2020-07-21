STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Bollywood's 'Chulbul Pandey' gets an animated makeover

The multi-part adaptation is in the early stages of development. The first of two planned seasons will have 52-episodes slated for 2021.

Published: 21st July 2020 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood's 'Chulbul Pandey' gets an animated makeover

Anish and team have opted for dynamic 2D animation for the series.

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

Chulbul Pandey, the swash-buckling cop played by Salman Khan in the Dabangg franchise, is getting an animated makeover. Arbaaz Khan Productions has teamed up with animation studio Cosmos-Maya to bring the Dabangg universe for kids. In addition to Chulbul, who was last seen dusting up goons in 2019’s Dabangg 3, the characters Rajjo, Makkhi, Chhedi Singh, Prajapati Pandey, and others, will also be featured in the series. The multi-part adaptation is in the early stages of development. The first of two planned seasons will have 52-episodes slated for 2021.

“Dabangg’s dramatic personae are so widely appreciated that the audience is craving for more stories on these characters,” Arbaaz shares. “The quicker production time of animation will fill in the gaps between feature films. The medium offers unparalleled creative freedom with storytelling, and we can focus on shorter standalone stories of favorite characters in lieu of longer, linear narratives.”

Anish Mehta 

However, Salman and Arbaaz (who plays Chulbul’s half-brother Makkhi) won’t be voicing their characters. “The animation series is an adaptation,” Arbaaz explains. “Thus, there are a few creative changes audio-visually to make it more befitting for the medium. Strategically, we have decided to not have Salman or the other actors doing the voice-over for their avatars.”

Founded by Ketan Mehta and Deepa Sahi, Cosmos-Maya has studios in Mumbai and Hyderabad. The India and Singapore-based company has created popular shows like Motu Patlu, Vir: The Robot Boy, and Selfie With Bajrangi. In 2018, they created two seasons of the Motu-Patlu spin-off Inspector Chingum (on Amazon Prime), based on superstar Rajinikanth. The Dabangg series is their first adaptation of a major Bollywood franchise.

“We did not want to create the show as a marketing gimmick,” says Anish Mehta, CEO of Cosmos-Maya. “The idea was to take a popular character and reimagine him in the animation space. For instance, the exaggerated comic elements in Dabangg are well suited for kids and family audiences. We have the director of Motu Patlu and our top creative team on this project. Of course, Arbaaz and Salman will be hearing all the stories and guiding us through the development.”

Anish and team have opted for dynamic 2D animation for the series. The reveal poster shows Salman’s supercop avatar punching the earth in style. The format is characterised by low angles and strong, dramatic poses. “If you see the TV adaptations of Hulk, Spider-Man or Superman, they are all dynamic 2D animations. Since Chulbul Pandey is the Indian equivalent of Hollywood superheroes, we wanted to adopt this format. Instead of doing a low-budget 3D animation, we have created a distinct art style for the character.” This will also be reflected in the show’s action design. “Think of a shot where Chulbul kicks a villain and the villain shoots up in outer space. We can easily take such liberties which won’t be believable in live-action.”

As with feature films, the lockdown has delayed animation productions across the world. Anish hopes to arrive on broadcast and OTT by April next year. “We managed to be up-and-running at a 70 per cent capacity with work from home. We are planning an exciting marketing campaign for the series around Diwali.”Arbaaz is stoked for Dabangg’s arrival on the small screen. “Bollywood and television has always been a beautiful combination, more so with OTTs coming in,” the producer says. “As the IP propagates itself further in this space, more feature films will be planned.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Salman Khan Dabangg franchise Chulbul Pandey Cosmos-Maya Arbaaz Khan Productions
India Matters
Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test
Cash-rich IndiGo decides to fire 10% of its employees
For representational purposes
Couples afraid to conceive during COVID-19 pandemic: Gynaecologists
He had got the pond dug a couple of years ago when the three bore wells on his 40-acre mango farm dried up. (Photo | EPS)
Overnight, rain gods gift 1 crore litre water to this Karnataka mango farmer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp