Rajeev Masand summoned by Mumbai Police; gives statement in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

Earlier, the Mumbai Police recorded the statement of Yash Raj Films head Aditya Chopra as part of their investigation.

Published: 21st July 2020 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 01:42 PM

Film critic Rajeev Masand at Bandra Police station to record his statement.

By Online Desk

Film critic Rajeev Masand arrived at Mumbai's Bandra police station to record his statement in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case on Tuesday morning.

According to reports, Masand was summoned by the police for the 'negative ratings' he gave to Sushant's films.

ASLO READ | Sushant's 'girlfriend' Rhea Chakraborty urges Amit Shah to initiate CBI probe into actor's death

​Mumbai Police has so far recorded statements of several industry colleagues and friends of Sushant over the past weeks including girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant's co-star of his last film "Dil Bechara", Sanjan Sanghi, and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is said to have offered four films to the late actor including "Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela" (2013), "Bajirao Mastani" (2015) and "Padmaavat" (2018).

Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide had created an uproar among netizens who blamed the 'dark-side of Bollywood' and exisitng 'nepotism' in the film industry as the reasons for his death.

Last week, Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was also dating Sushant, publicly requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to initate a CBI probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

In the initial investigation, the Mumbai police had found that the actor was under medication for depression.

(Inputs from PTI, ANI)

