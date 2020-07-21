Rajeev Masand summoned by Mumbai Police; gives statement in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

By Online Desk

Film critic Rajeev Masand arrived at Mumbai's Bandra police station to record his statement in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case on Tuesday morning.

According to reports, Masand was summoned by the police for the 'negative ratings' he gave to Sushant's films.

Earlier, the Mumbai Police recorded the statement of Yash Raj Films head Aditya Chopra as part of their investigation.

​Mumbai Police has so far recorded statements of several industry colleagues and friends of Sushant over the past weeks including girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant's co-star of his last film "Dil Bechara", Sanjan Sanghi, and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is said to have offered four films to the late actor including "Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela" (2013), "Bajirao Mastani" (2015) and "Padmaavat" (2018).

Mumbai: Film critic Rajeev Masand arrives at Bandra police station to record his statement in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case. pic.twitter.com/8XoQ3hwwzt — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide had created an uproar among netizens who blamed the 'dark-side of Bollywood' and exisitng 'nepotism' in the film industry as the reasons for his death.

Last week, Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was also dating Sushant, publicly requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to initate a CBI probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

In the initial investigation, the Mumbai police had found that the actor was under medication for depression.



(Inputs from PTI, ANI)