Punit Goenka resigns as director from Zee Media board

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Punit Goenka, the MD and CEO of Zee Entertainment Entertainment (ZEEL) has resigned from the directorship of Zee Media Corporation with effect from the close of business hours on Wednesday.

In a regulatory filing, Zee Media said that Goenka resigned on account of "preoccupation".

"This is to inform you that Punit Goenka, a Non-Executive-Non-Independent Director, has tendered his resignation from the directorship of the company with effect from the close of business hours of July 22, 2020," it said.

Punit is the son of Subhash Chandra, the Chairman of Essel Group which runs Zee Media.

Shares of Zee Media on the BSE on Wednesday closed at Rs 5.64, higher by 3.30 per cent from the previous close.