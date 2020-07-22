Respect is earned, not commanded: Taapsee Pannu

By Express News Service

A new tweet by Taapsee Pannu seems like a dig at Kangana Ranaut, although no names have been taken.

It all started when a user tweeted on Tuesday: “Now everyone is praising #KanganaRanaut for calling out nepotism,

I want to show this video to them and ask what is the difference between her and Kjo (Karan Johar)? If it was her prerogative as a director to cut roles of co-stars, why kjo is blamed for his decisions?” In response to the tweet, Taapsee tweeted on her verified account: “There is no film as ‘solo’ film , there is no actor such as ‘chota mota’ actor.

A film is a TEAM effort including all departments, all actors. The protagonist in NOTHING without the support of the ‘supporting’ cast. Respect is EARNED not COMMANDED.”