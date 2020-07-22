STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will Suniel Shetty be a part of Veerappan web series?

It is being said that Ramesh is currently in discussions with Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty to bring him on broad.

Suniel Shetty

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty (File | PTI)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Director AMR Ramesh recently announced that he is coming up with a web series on Veerappan, and a curtain-raiser is likely to be released on July 23. Meanwhile, the makers, who are planning to come up with 10 hours of content on the forest brigand, have signed up Kishore to play the role of Veerappan. He had earlier played a similar role in Attahasa. Going by the latest buzz, the director is also planning to bring down a handful of artistes from Hindi, Tamil and Telugu cinema.

Suniel Shetty

It is being said that Ramesh is currently in discussions with Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty to bring him on broad. Confirming the speculations to CE, the Cyanide director said, “Yes, I am keen on casting the Bollywood actor as a supercop in our web series. We are in our initial rounds of discussions.” Ramesh added that the confirmation will be made once they finalise the terms with Suniel Shetty.

“It’s the same case with a few other artistes with whom we are currently in talks with,” he said. Suniel Shetty, who has been a successful star in Bollywood for over 25 years, made his Kannada film debut with Sudeep-starrer Pailwaan, which was directed by Krishna. If everything falls in place, Veerappan will be the actor’s first attempt in a web series. The film is being made under the banner of AMR Ramesh Pictures. The director has also written the story and is producing it along with Indumathi. Veerappan will have music composed by Vijai Shankar while two DOPS — Vijay Milton and Vaidy S — will handle the camera work.

