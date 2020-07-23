Aatmanirbhar: Urvashi Rautela goes vocal for local, backs PM Modi's 'self-reliant' campaign

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela is happy to be vocal for local, with actor Ajay Devgn. "I'm glad and exhilarated that Ajay Devgn sir and I support a campaign by Narendra Modiji, which is vocal for local. This simple principle, if followed, will help the country to rebuild its economy and become self-reliant. Be Indian buy Indian," Urvashi said.

On the work front, Urvashi is seen in "Virgin Bhanupriya". In the film, she essays the role of Bhanupriya, who is a collegegoing conservative girl who decides she has to lose her virginity. She thinks it should be the easiest thing in today's world. However, all her attempts go in vain and a soothsayer predicts it won't happen in her life.

"For the character of Bhanupriya I gained seven kilos, which is 15.432 pounds, and I would say preparation is as much as an actor's job as a performance itself, because Bhanupriya's physicality, speech or persona are vastly different from my own. As an actor my challenge was primarily physical, mental, emotional and even vocal," Urvashi said about her role.

"Virgin Bhanupriya" also features Gautam Gulati, Archana Puran Singh, Delnaaz Irani, Rajiv Gupta and Brijendra Kala, Niki Aneja Walia and Rumana Molla.