STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Aatmanirbhar: Urvashi Rautela goes vocal for local, backs PM Modi's 'self-reliant' campaign

On the work front, Urvashi is seen in 'Virgin Bhanupriya' where she essays the role of Bhanupriya, who is a collegegoing conservative girl who decides she has to lose her virginity.

Published: 23rd July 2020 06:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2020 06:50 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela (Photo | Urvashi Rautela Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela is happy to be vocal for local, with actor Ajay Devgn. "I'm glad and exhilarated that Ajay Devgn sir and I support a campaign by Narendra Modiji, which is vocal for local. This simple principle, if followed, will help the country to rebuild its economy and become self-reliant. Be Indian buy Indian," Urvashi said.

On the work front, Urvashi is seen in "Virgin Bhanupriya". In the film, she essays the role of Bhanupriya, who is a collegegoing conservative girl who decides she has to lose her virginity. She thinks it should be the easiest thing in today's world. However, all her attempts go in vain and a soothsayer predicts it won't happen in her life.

"For the character of Bhanupriya I gained seven kilos, which is 15.432 pounds, and I would say preparation is as much as an actor's job as a performance itself, because Bhanupriya's physicality, speech or persona are vastly different from my own. As an actor my challenge was primarily physical, mental, emotional and even vocal," Urvashi said about her role.

"Virgin Bhanupriya" also features Gautam Gulati, Archana Puran Singh, Delnaaz Irani, Rajiv Gupta and Brijendra Kala, Niki Aneja Walia and Rumana Molla.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Urvashi Rautela Aatmanirbhar Virgin Bhanupriya Self reliant
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
SwasthVayu: Clinical trials of desi ventilator at Bengaluru hospitals soon
Health workers receive safety gear under the state Congress’ Arogya Abhaya Hasta scheme, in SG Palya, Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Asymptomatic patients filling up beds, say doctors
Gold smuggled into Kerala funded anti-CAA protests? Probe on
Healthcare workers in PPE suits(Photo | PTI)
AIIMS Nagpur develops smart wristband to track Covid positive and suspected patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri man walks at a closed market during a lockdown in Srinagar, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Kashmir under lockdown again, this time due to coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Northeast has the potential to become the growth engine of India : PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp