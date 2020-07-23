Detective Boomrah to get a web series?

By Express News Service

Kahanikaar Sudhanshu Rai, who recently unveiled the first look of Detective Boomrah, has initiated talks with leading OTT platforms for a show on the iconic character.

Rai, who is a popular new age storyteller on social media platforms, is knowing among the Indian audience for creating the iconic character, Detective Boomrah.

The detective works on the philosophy of ‘nothing is impossible’.

​In the first look, Boomrah is seen donning a shirt and an overcoat in a chilling setting in sync with the mood of mystery and horror of the stories.

Rai had earlier said, “Boomrah’s fans had been for long demanding to see as to how he actually looks like. This is my gift for his fans.”

Following the good reception for the first look, Rai has now initiated talks with leading OTT platforms and a video featuring Boomrah is expected to be released soon.