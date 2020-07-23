'Dil Bechara' team releases musical tribute to actor Sushant Singh Rajput

By Express News Service

AR Rahman has come out with a musical tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput ahead of the release of the late actor’s last film Dil Bechara on Disney+Hotstar on July 24.



Followed by AR Rahman’s performance of the title track, several singers including Sunidhi Chauhan, Hriday Gattani, Mohit Chauhan, Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh, Shashaa Tirupati and Jonita Gandhi also participated and performed in the tribute video.

“The music of Dil Bechara will always remain special to all of us. The nine tracks I composed for the film have a whole new meaning today. These songs are dedicated to the loving memory of Sushant Singh Rajput,” Rahman says in the video and wishes success for director Mukesh Chhabra and strength to everyone in these difficult times.

In an Instagram post, Mukesh Chhabra wrote, “Thank you so much @arrahman sir for doing this for Sushant, a beautiful tribute dedicated to him. Out of his own love, ARRahman has created this beautiful gesture, a big thank you, will forever be grateful.”



Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14 at the age of 34.



The album has nine tracks, all composed by Rahman and sung by various singers. It has lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.



An adaptation of The Fault in Our Stars, the film also stars debutante Sanjana Sanghi.