Incorrigible lie: Amitabh Bachchan dismisses rumour of him testing negative for COVID-19

Bachchan dismissed a TV news telecast which said that the 77-year-old actor had tested negative for the virus 12 days after he was admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital.

Published: 23rd July 2020 05:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2020 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

Bollwood actor Amitabh Bachchan

Bollwood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has dismissed media reports of him testing negative for COVID-19 after he was hospitalised on July 11 for getting infected by the virus.

Terming it an 'incorrigible lie' and 'fake', Bachchan rubbished a telecast by a leading English TV channel which said that the 77-year-old actor had tested negative for the virus 12 days after he was admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital. 

".. this news is incorrect , irresponsible , fake and an incorrigible LIE !!," Bachchan wrote on Twitter while retweeting the media report.

He is admitted with his son and actor Abhishek who also reported positive for the virus. He was later joined by his daughter-in-law Aishwarya and grandaughter Aaradhya and they all are undergoing treatment at the same hospital.

Bachchan, who was last seen in Shoojit Sircar-directed Gulaabo Sitaabo, has been quite active in social media updating his health status to his fans and well-wishers who pray for his quick recovery.

