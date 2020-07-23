STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Kartik Aaryan discusses mental health issues in latest episode of 'Koki Poochega'

The actor took the role of a layman and asked relevant questions - whether alcohol is an actual vaccine for depression to even asking whether depression and suicide are co-related.

Published: 23rd July 2020 03:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2020 03:27 PM   |  A+A-

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The newly-released episode of actor Kartik Aaryan's chat show 'Koki Poochega' highlighted the issues surrounding mental health and depression -- two conditions which have become even more crucial during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The chat show, which went online on his YouTube channel on Wednesday, shows him addressing the issues with Psychiatrist Dr Geetha Jayaram, from John Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, who with her expertise has increased the awareness about the conditions for the public.

The actor took the role of a layman and asked relevant questions -- right from knowing what are the actual signs of being in depression, is alcohol an actual vaccine for depression to even asking whether depression and suicide are co-related.

As soon as the virtual chat show episode hit the internet, hashtag #KokiPoochega started trending on social media as netizens shared their love for the new episode and applauded the 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' actor's move in bringing the topic to his platform. "Can't stress enough how important this topic is. Thanks for speaking about it on #KokiPoochega K. Super-proud of you," wrote a Twitter user.

Another tweet read, "Depression is a serious illness knowing or unknowingly we all are somehow suffering, It's much-needed topic for the hour, #KartikAaryan Thank you for addressing it." While, many people along with showing their support for the show, also appreciated the actor to have made the conversation light-hearted by adding certain humour here and there.

"A perfect balance of information with a slight entertainment... Koki Poochega is a must watchh! Just lovee how he makes everything so easy!" read a tweet. The 18 minutes and 26-second long video has garnered more than 95,000 views till now since the release.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kartik Aaryan Koki Poochega Dr Geetha Jayaram
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swab samples being collected in BJB Nagar in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday | EXPRESS
Covid-19 testing norm violated in TN's Madurai: Just one swab taken instead of two
A medic conducts thermal screening with smart helmet of a resident of Kurar Village as coronavirus cases surge across the state in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: 'Smart helmets' scan COVID19 symptoms faster in Mumbai
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp