'Section 375' to be screened at Shanghai film fest

​Akshaye Khanna is seen as the lawyer trying to defend a powerful filmmaker (Rahul Bhat) accused of rape.

Published: 23rd July 2020 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2020 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Section 375 poster

Section 375 poster (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

The critically-acclaimed film, 'Section 375', will be being screened at the upcoming 23rd Shanghai International Film Festival in China.

The fest will be held from July 25 to August 2. The film will be screened on July 26, 30, 31 and August 1 and 2.

Directed by Ajay Bahl, Section 375 is a courtroom drama where Richa Chadha plays the public prosecutor who is fighting the case of a rape victim Anjali Dangle, played by Meera Chopra. 

The film focuses on Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code, under which a woman can accuse a man of rape if he has sexual intercourse with her without her consent, or if the consent is produced via coercion or deception, or if the woman is not of sound mental state to give consent.

