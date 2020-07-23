STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Upset minor fan kills self in Chhattisgarh's Durg district

According to the girl's father, his daughter was a fan of the Chhichhore actor and kept watching his videos and films.

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DURG: Upset about the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a 13-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, police said on Thursday.

The Class VII student was found hanging from the ceiling of her home in sector-7 of Bhilai town on Wednesday evening, said Trinath Tirpathi, station house officer of Bhilai Nagar police station. "A suicide note was recovered from the scene, in which the girl has stated that she was taking the extreme step as she was upset about the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput," he said.

According to the girl's father, his daughter was a fan of the actor and kept watching his videos and films, the official said. "The victim always looked for news related to the Chhichhore actor, who was found hanging in his Mumbai home on June 14," the SHO said quoting the girl's father.

He said that incidentally, the girl was watching the movie Chhichhore on Wednesday evening, when her father stepped out to fetch the rest of the family from her grandparents' place at Railway Colony in Durg. The official said that on its return, the family found that the girl hanging from the ceiling. He added that a case has been registered in this regard and further probe is underway.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.

