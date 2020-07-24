STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Renowned dancer Amala Shankar passes away at 101

Wife of legendary dancer and choreographer Uday Shankar, Amala Shankar was a great practitioner of experimental and modern Indian dance.

Published: 24th July 2020 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

Renowned danseuse Amala Shankar passes away in Kolkata.

Renowned danseuse Amala Shankar passes away in Kolkata. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Renowned dancer Amala Shankar, wife of legendary dancer Uday Shankar, passed away on Friday at the age of 101. Her family members said she was suffering from age-related ailments for the past few days.

A sister-in-law of the late musician and composer Ravi Shankar who died in 2012, she was the mother of the late musician Ananda Shankar and actress Mamata Shankar.

In a condolence message, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee described Amala Shankar’s death as an "irreparable loss" to the world of dance.
 
On her Twitter handle, Sreenanda Shankar, the granddaughter of Amala Shankar, wrote, "Today my Thamma (grandmother) left us at the age of 101. We just celebrated her birthday last month. Feeling so restless that there is no flight from Mumbai to Kolkata. Heartbroken. May her soul rest in peace. This is an end of an era. Love you Thamma. Thank you everything."

Born as Amala Nandy in 1919 at Jessore in present-day Bangladesh, she was one of those who broke the social norm of restricting Indian women to perform on public stages during those days. With encouragement from her businessman father, Amala Shankar learned dancing in the 1930s and met Uday Shankar, who made Indian fusion dance popular across the world, at the International Colonial Exhibition in Paris when she was 11-year-old.

Amala Shankar’s historic journey began after she joined Uday Shankar’s dance troop and started performing across the world.

Amala won many recognitions and prestigious awards for her extraordinary feat in the field of dancing. In 1991, she was conferred the Padma Bhushan.

She was also accorded with Banga Vibhushan by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in 2011 for her contributions to the art.

Several of Amala Shankar’s disciples and admirers said her death brought an end to an era.


(With agency inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amala Shankar Uday Shankar Indian dance forms
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
SwasthVayu: Clinical trials of desi ventilator at Bengaluru hospitals soon
Health workers receive safety gear under the state Congress’ Arogya Abhaya Hasta scheme, in SG Palya, Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Asymptomatic patients filling up beds, say doctors
Gold smuggled into Kerala funded anti-CAA protests? Probe on
Healthcare workers in PPE suits(Photo | PTI)
AIIMS Nagpur develops smart wristband to track Covid positive and suspected patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri man walks at a closed market during a lockdown in Srinagar, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Kashmir under lockdown again, this time due to coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Northeast has the potential to become the growth engine of India : PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp