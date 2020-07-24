Sushant Singh Rajput case: Cops send summons to Kangana Ranaut to record statement

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Police on Friday issued summons to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, asking her to record her statement in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case, an official said.

The Bandra police are investigating allegations that professional rivalry, besides clinical depression, drove the actor to suicide.

After Rajput's suicide at his apartment in Mumbai last month, Ranaut had lashed out at nepotism and cartels in Bollywood, alleging that he was its victim.

According to police, Ranaut is currently in Manali.

"In an attempt to understand the reason behind Rajput's depression, police want some inputs from Kangana Ranaut. Accordingly, we sent summons to her by post at her residence in Manali on Friday," the official said.

"Police may ask Ranaut to give her inputs about the possible reason behind Rajput's extreme step," he said.

On July 3 also, police had tried to summon Ranaut back to the city and record her statement, the official said.

The police have so far recorded statements of over 38 people, including Rajput's family members and close friends like actors Rhea Chakraborty and Sanjana Sanghi, in connection with the case.

Film director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and filmmaker and Yash Raj Films (YRF) chairman Aditya Chopra have also recorded their statements.

The "Chhichore" actor, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14.

No suicide note was found from the spot by the police.

Rajput starred in films such as "Shuddh Desi Romance", "Raabta", "Kedarnath" and "Sonchiriya".

But his most prominent role came as cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the biopic, "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story".