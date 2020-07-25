Dharmendra shares morning exercise routine, sends love to fans

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Sharing a glimpse of a fine morning in his farmhouse, actor Dharmendra Deol on Saturday shared his daily exercising routine with the fans.

"With love ...to you all dear friends," the 84-year-old star captioned the post on Twitter wherein Deol showcased the lush greenery in his farm. As the video starts, the camera is seen capturing the view outside a window, that showcases the lush greenery in Senior Deol's farm. In the backdrop, the 'Apne' star says, " Hello friends, look at my farm, foothill, the breeze, the oxygen, away from the crowd."

The camera then pans to the 'Sholay' actor who is seen exercising on a cardio machine. He says, "And daily exercise on my stationary bike, for half an hour and you know why I'm doing it to make corona run away from us," he then adds, "just joking."

Sporting purple sweatshirt and grey joggers with a cap, the actor sent love to all his fans. The 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' actor said, "I'm sorry, I can't reply you all, but I go through all the messages, lots of love to you, be happy, take care, stay well."

With love to you all dear friends pic.twitter.com/ATAPms0MfM — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) July 25, 2020

The veteran star earlier shared in a video that he had returned to his farm before the lockdown was announced.

Lately, Deol Senior has been updating his fans on his quarantine activities by sharing videos and pictures on his social media handles.

Earlier, Dharmendra Deol shared a glimpse of a castle built by ants at his farm and urged people to stay safe from 'invisible danger' by staying at their homes amid the coronavirus outbreak.