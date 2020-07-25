There is a gang preventing good Hindi movies coming to me, says Oscar winner AR Rahman

By Online Desk

There are very few music composers who have managed to touch the hearts of people across India with their tunes and Oscar winner AR Rahman is one among them.

The music ace has composed for evergreen movies and albums in multiple languages. In a recent interview on Radio Mirchi with RJ Suren, he was asked whether his fans can expect more Hindi films from him in the next ten years compared to the last decade.

"I don't say no to good movies. I think there is a gang, due to a misunderstanding, spreading false rumours," revealed AR Rahman.

The Mozart of Madras has worked in films like Rockstar, Tamasha, Jab Tak Hai Jaan.. and more in the last decade but in the second half there is an absense of big star films.

Rahman said, "When Mukesh Chhabra came to me, I gave him like four songs in two days and he said, 'Sir, how many people said don't go don't go don't go, and they told me stories after stories'. I said yeah ok now I understood why I'm doing less and why the good movies are not coming and I am doing dark movies."

He went on to add, "Because there is a whole gang working against it. People are expecting me to do stuff and there is another gang of people preventing it."

AR Rahman's latest Hindi film is 'Dil Bechara' directed by Mukesh Chhabra starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Singh. The death of actor Sushant in June came as a shock to the industry and audience, raising debates on nepotism and favoritism in the Hindi film industry.

The musician is also know for his zen-like personality. With his usual calmness, he added, "It's fine. I always believe in destiny. I believe everything comes from God. So I am making my own movies, I am doing other stuff. But anyone who makes great, beautiful movies is welcome to come."

Recently, Rahman has also ventured into direction and production. He co-wrote and produced the movie '99 songs'. And he is also directing a virtual reality film titled 'Le Musk'.