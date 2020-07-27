STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Soul groove with Delhi-based music producer Kohra

Delhi-based music producer Kohra explains the influences behind his debut LP Akho

Published: 27th July 2020 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2020 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi-based producer Kohra

Delhi-based producer Kohra

By Ujjainee Roy
Express News Service

Last month, former world No 1 DJ John Digweed played five tracks from Delhi-based producer Kohra’s debut full-length LP, Akho, during his weekly streaming radio show Bunker Sessions. Digweed was, of course, one of the most important names in progressive house music in the ’90s. Interestingly, Kohra’s new LP also manoeuvres to bring back some familiar sonic elements from that period with densely rhythmic, breakbeat-driven tracks. Akho also happens to be the 75th outing for Qilla Records and a potential milestone moment for the scene. We caught up with Kohra.

Tell us how long it took for your first LP and the musical elements you’ve focused on.

I wanted to go back to my roots for this first album before I step further into the future so it’s a reflection of a lot of great music in the earli 2000s that shaped me as I was growing up. I also wanted to mix and master the album in the way a lot of music was treated back in the day – using those techniques, and mastering with more dynamics and body as opposed to just trendy, loud and dramatic house and techno. 

Has the shutdown affected your process or your work in any way?

I don’t have any other source of income like half the planet in this line of work, and am running on reserves for as long as I can. There’s no security for the music industry in India unlike many countries which is unfortunate, but then again, we don’t have a choice. I’m glad I have time to reflect, learn new things and live my life making music.  Akho is available for streaming on all platforms.

About Kohra

Kohra is the moniker for music producer Madhav Shorey, who has shared stages with techno powerhouses like Dubfire, Richie Hawtin, Patrice Baumel and Joseph Capriati, and is also the founder of his own imprint, Qilla Records.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kohra
India Matters
Medical professionals in PPE kits (File Photo | Vinod Kumar, EPS)
Reusing PPE kits, eating in groups reasons for health workers testing positive
Image used for representational purpose.

Breast cancer rates rising rapidly, finds Lancet study
 

For representational purposes
‘Islam does not speak against organ transplant’
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus outbreak: Relock and more testings resulted in low deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp