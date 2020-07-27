STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wishes pour in for Kriti Sanon as the 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' actor turns 30

Kriti's 'Dilwale' co-star Varun Dhawan posted a picture of himself with her on his Instagram stories and wrote, "Happy bday Kriti Sanon, Ur amazing."

Published: 27th July 2020 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2020 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

Kriti Sanon

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' actor Kriti Sanon turned 30 on Monday, several Bollywood celebrities including her co-stars Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, and Ayushmann Khurrana extended birthday greetings for the actor.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana who starred opposite Sanon in romantic-comedy 'Bareilly Ki Barfi,' took to Instagram to wish her on her birthday.

Khurrana took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself with Kriti and wrote, "Happy Birthday pretty Sanon @kritisanon."

Tiger Shroff who made his Bollywood debut with Kriti Sanon in 'Heropanti' posted a still from the film featuring the duo and penned down a birthday note for her on Instagram stories.

"Hope you keep rising and soaring higher every year. Lots of love always, Dimpy. Happy Happy Birthday @kritisanon," he wrote along with the picture.

Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit Nene, on the other hand, took to Twitter and posted a picture of herself with the birthday girl and wrote, "Sending you my best wishes @kritisanon. Happy Birthday. Have a fabulous year ahead!"

Fashion Designer Manish Malhotra also extended birthday wishes for the 'Panipat' actor as he posted a picture of her wearing a green coloured saree designed by his fashion label on Instagram.

"The gorgeous and fabulous @kritisanon birthday wishes, stay your fabulous self which you have from your modelling days to the movies .. #love #muse #kritisanon #saree," he wrote in the caption.

Sanon was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's period-drama 'Panipat' opposite actor Arjun Kapoor.

