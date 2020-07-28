STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Will always be my most priceless possession: Anupam Kher shares picture with Robert De Niro

Kher and De Niro share a bond as they have acted together in Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence starrer 'Silver Linings Playbook'. 

Published: 28th July 2020 01:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

Anupam Kher with Robert DeNiro (Instagram Photo)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Sharing a priceless moment captured with the legendary Hollywood legend Robert DeNiro, senior actor Anupam Kher on Tuesday showcased his most priceless possession -- a picture with the legend and penned the story behind it.

"Story of the pic: Story of this pic: There won't be a single actor in the world, aspiring or established, who won't be an ardent fan of this phenomenal legendary actor Robert De Niro," wrote the 65-year-old star in a post on Instagram as he shared the story behind the picture. In the picture, Kher is seen seated on a couch along with DeNiro, as they both shared a smile while pointing fingers at each other and looking at the camera.

The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' actor reminisced about his drama school days when had done a special paper on the 'Irishman' actor. He wrote, "As a drama school student I had done a special paper on two of his earlier films Mean Streets and Taxi Driver. Never in my wildest dreams had I ever thought way back in 1977 that one day I will get an opportunity of not only working with him in Silver Lining Playbook but will also have the good fortune of calling him, my friend."

Sharing the story of the picture that was captured by Hollywood film director David O Russell, Kher continues to add, "This picture was shot in his apartment in New York by David O Russell, director of SLP. As always, I had requested for a picture and as always, he was obliging. At that moment I thought it will be cool to point my finger in appreciation towards the legend in the picture."

The 'Hotel Mumbai' star noted how he got the picture and shared, "And then in almost slow motion I saw his hand going up and pointing his finger towards me in the similar manner. Miraculously David clicked the picture at that very moment."

As the 'Saaransh' actor penned his historical moment he added, "And I registered my name in the history with this pic. For me, this will always be my most priceless possession. Jai Ho." (along with smiling Face with heart-eyes and joining hands emoji).

Kher and De Niro share a bond as they have acted together in Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence starrer 'Silver Linings Playbook'. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp