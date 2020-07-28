STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
You'll be home soon: Aaradhya told Amitabh Bachchan before leaving hospital

Aishwarya and her eight-year-old daughter, who were shifted to the isolation ward of Nanavati Hospital on July 17, were discharged on Monday.

Published: 28th July 2020

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan with grand-daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan with grand-daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. (Photo| Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says he was left in tears as his daughter-in-law, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan were discharged from hospital after testing negative for coronavirus.

Aishwarya and her eight-year-old daughter, who were shifted to the isolation ward of Nanavati Hospital on July 17, were discharged on Monday.

Amitabh, 77, and his actor-son Abhishek are still in hospital after they were admitted on July 11.

In a post on official blog, the Bollywood veteran said that he became emotional when Aaradhya told him that he would be "back home soon".

"They go home, the little one and Bahurani...and the tears flow out...the little one embraces and tells me not to cry...'You'll be home soon', she assures...I must believe her," he said.

On Monday, Abhishek had said that he and his father were still under the care of medical staff at the Nanavati Hospital's isolation ward.

"My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff. Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever," the 44-year-old actor tweeted.

Both Amitabh and Abhishek have been sharing their health updates with fans on various social media platforms.

Last week, Amitabh had dismissed reports that he had finally tested negative for coronavirus, calling the piece of news "an incorrigible lie".

Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,10,129 on Monday with addition of 1,033 new cases.

