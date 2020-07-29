If truth doesn’t matter, nothing will: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister demands 'justice' for late actor

By Online Desk

Hours after late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father, KK Singh, lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting the Bollywood actor's suicide, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kriti, in a small post wrote 'Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput'.

Sushant Singh's family members have maintained a silence aroud his death and this would be the first time a kin has publicly mentioned about 'justice' for the actor's death.

Shweta Singh on her post further added that 'If truth doesn’t matter, nothing ever will!'

These developments come amid the ongoing investigation in the case of Sushant Singh's Rajput's death who died by suicide on June 14.

ALSO READ | ‘Sushant Singh Rajput encouraged me to make my first film’: Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra

Previously, Shweta had posted on Instagram 'I only wish I could have protected him from everything....I still wish I will wake up to see my Bhai... just right next to me and will realize this whole episode was just a nightmare and nothing more.' expressing grief on the sudden demise of the young actor.

Sushant's father on Tuesday had accused Rhea of extortion and making a transaction of Rs 15 crores from Sushant's bank account and demanded a probe to ascertain the accounts into which the money was eventually credited to.

Many big names in Bollywood, including Mahesh Bhatt, Rajeev Masand, Karan Johar's manager, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and others, have been summoned by the Mumbai Police to record their statements in ongoing case.

So far, the Police have recorded statements of nearly 40 people.

Sushant's demise sparked off discussions around a lot of things including nepotism, to the favouritism existing in Bollywood and also initiated talks about mental health.

(Inputs from Agencies)